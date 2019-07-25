New partnership to increase patient access to innovative end-to-end prostate cancer therapies

Marks the first of several planned doctor partnerships for GenesisCare across the UK

Cancer patients in the Midlands are set to benefit from a new collaboration between specialist prostate treatment group Birmingham Prostate Clinic (BPC), and the UK's largest cancer care provider, GenesisCare.

BPC will become part of GenesisCare, in a move to increase patient access to GenesisCare's leading prostate cancer therapies, including advanced diagnostics and a ground-breaking, personalised treatment called theranostics. Bringing together the two organisations will better enable men with prostate cancer and benign conditions in the region to receive integrated assessments through to world-class treatment and follow-up care within the one network.

Around 47,700 new prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in the UK every year, with incidence rates projected to rise by 12% by 2035.i

James McArthur, UK General Manager, GenesisCare, said: "Patients deserve excellent care, and that includes personalised treatment delivered at the right time. We believe that by combining the Birmingham Prostate Clinic, we'll be able to better connect cancer patients with innovative, comprehensive treatment options that give them greater control and choice over their care."

"The Birmingham Prostate Clinic has a strong reputation as a leader in evidence-based prostate cancer and non-cancer treatment here in the UK, and shares our patient-centred values. We're excited to welcome doctors and staff from the organisation into the GenesisCare team."

Alan Doherty, Clinical Director of the Birmingham Prostate Clinic, and one of the UK's most renowned prostate cancer specialists, said: "Partnership and collaboration is crucial to achieve the best patient outcomes. GenesisCare truly believes in the value of partnership throughout the entire care process, and we are excited to be a part of this growing patient-centric service provider. With the knowledge and backing of GenesisCare's global network, patients can be reassured to know that leading doctors can now come together to design and implement a leading prostate cancer service of the future."

In addition to advanced prostate treatment, BPC also provides treatments for bladder, penile and urethral conditions.

Both organisations are innovators in their fields. GenesisCare was the first to introduce theranostics services in the UK, and BPC was one of the first centres in the UK to invest in highly sophisticated technology to deliver GreenLight laser prostate surgery, which reduces operating time by 50 per cent.

The partnership is effective immediately and is the first step in expanding GenesisCare's prostate cancer network within the Birmingham region, including construction of a new centre of excellence by the end of 2021. This new centre is earmarked to become one of the most advanced centres in Europe, and will provide a holistic patient pathway from cancer diagnostics and treatment.

This announcement supports GenesisCare's bold vision to raise the bar on quality for prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment, and marks the first of several planned doctor partnerships across the UK.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men and is a leading cause of cancer-related death in Europe. In 2018, more than 449,000 cases of prostate cancer were reported in Europe. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related death among men in Europe, with more than 107,000 men dying from prostate cancer in 2018.ii

About Birmingham Prostate Clinic

The BPC is a national centre of excellence providing advanced treatment for the prostate, bladder, penile and urethral conditions. BPC operates around the UK Midlands with services available across five locations. BPC brings together leading specialists and combines excellent nursing support which has built an experienced team undertaking one of the largest prostate surgery caseloads in the UK.

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare delivers holistic oncology care at 12 specialist treatment centres in the UK, spanning radiotherapy, medical oncology, diagnostics, wellness services and now theranostics. It is the largest provider of private cancer care services in the UK. Over the next two years, GenesisCare plans to open five new centres in the country, to increase patient access to world-class care when and where it's needed. Treatment in the UK is currently delivered in Birmingham, Chelmsford, Elstree, Guildford, Maidstone, Milton Keynes, Newmarket, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton and Windsor.

Internationally, GenesisCare's clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 130 locations. The organisation employs more than 2,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe and now China, including some of the world's most experienced specialists. For cancer treatment, that includes 33 centres in the UK and Spain, and 31 in Australia, with more than 25 new centres under development across the network.

