New office will support existing European customers and help drive new international growth and expansion

UserTesting, the leading on-demand Human Insight Platform, today announced the opening of its first international office located in Edinburgh, Scotland and welcomed Bruce Hunter as Europe's regional Vice President. UserTesting's first European office is part of what has already been an impressive year of growth, including the addition of key new executive positions, expansion of the company's U.S. East Coast presence and winning new global customers.

Human insight, when used to make business decisions, becomes the core driver of compelling customer experiences. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform is dedicated to helping companies see, hear and talk to their customers and ultimately deliver the best possible customer experience using the power of human insight. UserTesting's steadfast dedication to customer success has driven the company to continually innovate and develop new applications to meet the ever-evolving market demands and increasing need for businesses to connect with their customers for deeper understanding and empathy.

"We felt Edinburgh is the ideal location to establish our first international office. Edinburgh is one of the leading European technology centers and offers an impressive pool of skilled and highly qualified professionals," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "We are also very fortunate to have Bruce leading our EMEA efforts and helping us continue to build and grow our international business. His experience and success helping U.S. companies scale and grow internationally made him the ideal choice to help us build our global footprint."

The Edinburgh office will serve as UserTesting's EMEA headquarters and the company has already begun adding strategic roles across sales, marketing, engineering and customer success support, all of which will help existing and new UserTesting European customers harness the power of Human Insight to make better business decisions. UserTesting has more than 1,200 customers worldwide with more than 130 in Europe.

A technology sales leader with more than 25 years of experience, Hunter has specialized in helping connect with scaling high growth global companies. He's lead customer-focused teams in more than 30 countries, whilst working with other high growth US companies like PTC, Ascential Software and Crossbeam Systems. Most recent advising several Scottish founded software start-ups and leading Global sales operations for Lingo24, a translation software service company. In all of these roles, he has focused on putting customers' needs as the focus of the teams he has led to ensure they get the maximum value of the investments.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help European companies build better products and experiences through human insight and empathy to make faster and smarter business decisions," said Bruce Hunter, Vice President of EMEA at UserTesting. "This is an amazing time to be working in technology in Edinburgh and I'm thrilled to be joining UserTesting and that they've chosen Scotland as their European headquarters."

The UserTesting Edinburgh office currently has several career opportunities available in Customer Success, Engineering, Finance and Sales. To learn more, please visit: https://www.usertesting.com/about-us/jobs UserTesting was honored to be named one of Forbes 70 Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area and one of Inc. Magazine's 364 Best Places to Work in 2019. G2, a leading peer-to-peer review website, has rated UserTesting the #1 user research platform in the industry in every quarter since G2 began tracking the category.

Additionally, UserTesting Chief Insights Officer, Janelle Estes will be presenting "Integrating Customer Empathy into the Product Creation Process" at one of Europe's top tech conferences, Turing Fest, which takes place in Edinburgh on August 27-29.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has over 1,200 subscription customers, including half of the top 100 brands in the world, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

