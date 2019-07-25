Many investigators and researchers are using metabolomics in the study of chronic diseases such as cancer, which helps them to discover new biomarkers for cancer. The adoption of metabolomics technologies such as capillary electrophoresis is high as it offers quick and efficient metabolomics analysis and supports the advancement of detection, monitoring, understanding, and prediction of several diseases. Such applications of metabolomics will drive the market to grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (biomarker and drug discovery, nutrigenomics, and toxicology testing) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005268/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global metabolomics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global metabolomics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Human Metabolome Technologies, and METABOLON, competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will hold the highest market share of the global metabolomics market throughout the forecast period. The presence of several key vendors is one of the primary reasons for the high growth of the metabolomics market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five metabolomics market vendors

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies operates in three segments: life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and agilent crosslab. The company's key offerings include Agilent 7250 GC/Q-TOF system and Seahorse XF Analyzers.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories operates through two segments life science and clinical diagnostics. The company's key offerings include: KnowItAll Informatics System. This product is a fully integrated chemistry software and database package, which offers solutions such as search, analysis, structure drawing, and reporting for metabolomics.

Bruker

Bruker operates through two segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company's key offerings include Metabolic Profiler, MALDI Imaging, and MetaboScape.

Human Metabolome Technologies

Human Metabolome Technologies operates through its unified business segment. The company's key offerings include: Capillary Electrophoresis Mass Spectrometric (CE-MS) platforms and Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

METABOLON

METABOLON operates through its unified business segment. The company's key offerings include: Complex Lipid Panel, Global Metabolomics, and Precision Metabolomics.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automatic Cell Imaging System Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies General Electric Co., Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., as the leading players in the global automatic cell imaging system market.

Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., and QIAGEN Group., as the leading players in the global bacterial disease diagnostics market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005268/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com