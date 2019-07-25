Oryzon Genomics, S.A.: ORYZON Raises Its Share Capital by EUR 20 Million Through a Private Placement

MADRID, Spain, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (MAD: ORY) ("Oryzon" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of a capital increase of 6,666,667 new common shares (the "New Shares") at a price of 3.00 euros per share, for an aggregate amount of EUR 20 million (the "Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase was carried out through a private placement aimed at qualified investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to finance the Company's research and development of clinical pipeline candidates, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Subject to completion of certain customary closing procedures, the admission of the new shares to trading on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges, through the Spanish Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil) is expected on July 29, 2019, and the trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on July 30, 2019.

The Company has submitted to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

