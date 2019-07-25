

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L, DEO) on Thursday reported pre-tax profit of 4.24 billion pounds for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2019, up from 3.74 billion pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company increased 5 percent to 3.16 billion pounds from 3.02 billion pounds last year. Basic earnings per share rose to 130.7 pence from 121.7 pence last year.



Operating profit before exceptional items grew 9 percent to 4.12 billion pounds from 3.82 billion pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share before exceptional items were 130.8 pence, compared to 118.6 pence a year ago.



Net sales for the year rose 6 percent to 12.87 billion pounds from 12.16 billion pounds last year. Organic growth was also 6 percent.



The company's board has approved plans for a further return of capital of up to 4.5 billion pounds to shareholders for the period from fiscal 2020 to fiscal year 2022.



The board also recommended a final dividend increase of 5 percent, bringing the full year dividend to 68.6 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Diageo said that in the medium term, it expects to maintain organic net sales growth in the mid-single digit range and to grow organic operating profit ahead of net sales in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent.



