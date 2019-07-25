

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust plc (DMGT.L) said its Group revenue was down 2% on a reported basis for the 9 Months to June 2019 from prior year. On an underlying basis, Group revenue increased 1%, for the period. The Group recorded an underlying growth of 1% from B2B portfolio. Consumer Media underlying revenue growth was 2%.



The Group's outlook for fiscal 2019 remains unchanged and is in line with market expectations.



Net debt at 30 June 2019 was 77 million pounds, compared to 146 million pounds at 31 March 2019, and included the benefit of proceeds from the disposal of DMGT's stake in RCA.



