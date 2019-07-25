MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Reports 11.4% Sales Growth in 2Q 2019 25-Jul-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Reports 11.4% Sales Growth in 2Q 2019 ******************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (25 July, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces sales growth of 11.4% in 2Q 2019. 2Q 2019 key operating and financial highlights: ? Total revenue[1] increased by 11.4% from RUB 307.8 billion in 2Q 2018 to RUB 342.9 billion in 2Q 2019. ? Net retail sales reached RUB 333.3 billion representing 10.8% growth YoY. ? Wholesale revenue increased by 26.7% up to RUB 7.4 billion primarily driven by contribution from SIA Group. ? LFL[2] sales growth improved to 1.7% on 4.1% average ticket growth and 2.3% traffic decline, compared to 0.6% LFL sales growth in 1Q 2019. ? The Company opened 661 stores[3] on net basis (322 convenience stores and 340 drogerie stores as well as 1 supermarket closure) compared to 335 stores (220 convenience stores, 5 supermarkets and 110 drogerie stores) opened in 2Q 2018. Total store base reached 19,884 stores as of June 30, 2019. ? Addition of selling space in 2Q 2019 amounted to 218 thousand sq. m. (or 16.7% growth YoY) compared to 115 thousand sq. m. in 2Q 2018. ? During the reported quarter the Company redesigned 509 convenience stores and 256 drogerie stores (compared to 264 convenience stores and 30 drogerie stores in 2Q 2018). As of June 30, 2019 the share of stores operating under the new concept reached 63% and 40% respectively. ? Gross Profit[4] in 2Q 2019 stood at RUB 82.2 billion with margin of 24.0%. The impact of the fire at the Voronezh DC on gross margin was 29 bps. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin in 2Q 2019 was flat YoY due to better commercial terms despite higher shrinkage and logistics costs. ? EBITDA in 2Q 2019 was RUB 24.2 billion with 7.1% margin. The decline of 87 bps YoY was caused by gross margin dynamics, LTI provisions and increased operating expense. ? Net income in 2Q 2019 decreased by 39.5% YoY and stood at RUB 6.3 billion. Net income margin decreased by 154 bps YoY to 1.8%. Key events in 2Q and after the reported period: ? The AGM elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 9 members including 5 independent non-executive directors. Charles Ryan was elected a Chairman of the Board of Directors. ? Magnit paid dividends for FY 2018 in the total amount of c. RUB 17 billion. ? Jan Dunning, the President of Magnit, assumed the role of the Chief Executive Officer. ? Ruslan Ismailov was appointed Director of Retail Chain Management and Anton Zavalkovsky - Director for Real Estate Management and Non-Commercial Purchasing. ? Part of the distribution center in Voronezh was damaged by the fire accident for the total amount of RUB 1.2 billion. ? 10,000,000 exchange-traded bonds with an interest rate of 7.85% per annum were placed on MoEx for the total amount of Rub 10 billion. RAEX Rating Agency (Expert RA) assigned credit rating of ruAA- to this bond issue. ? Magnit made LTI payments to the management for FY2018 for the total amount of 105,258 shares representing c. 0.1% of share capital. ? Over 1.4 million cards have been issued in regions of Yaroslavl and Chelyabinsk covered by the pilot cross-format loyalty program. Penetration in sales reached 59% during first two months. ? Two Magnit City pilot stores in the ultra-small format have been opened in Moscow and Krasnodar. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "We are continuing our transformation journey. Despite the challenging macro environment, we are showing some good dynamics in sales growth, like-for-like sales and EBITDA margin as the transformation has gained traction. There are still many challenges facing us this year but I am confident that with our renewed focus on the key issues and emphasis on working as one team, we will successfully continue the promising trends in our operational results." Operating results for 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 2Q 2019 Change Change, % Total net retail sales, million 300,862 333,279 32,417 10.8% RUB Convenience stores 228,348 258,302 29,955 13.1% Supermarkets 50,515 49,247 -1,268 -2.5% Drogerie Stores 20,829 25,029 4,199 20.2% Other formats 1,170 701 -469 -40.1% Number of Stores (EOP) 16,910 19,884 2,974 17.6% Convenience stores 12,503 14,231 1,728 13.8% Supermarkets 457 466 9 2.0% Drogerie Stores 3,950 5,187 1,237 31.3% New Store Openings (NET) 335 661 326 97.3% Convenience stores 220 322 102 46.4% Supermarkets 5 -1 -6 -120.0% Drogerie Stores 110 340 230 209.1% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. 5,945 6,936 991 16.7% sq. m. Convenience stores 4,092 4,777 685 16.7% Supermarkets 933 939 6 0.7% Drogerie Stores 917 1,208 291 31.7% New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 115 218 103 89.6% Convenience stores 81 134 53 65.6% Supermarkets 9 -1 -10 -113.3% Drogerie Stores 25 78 53 214.6% Number of tickets, million 1,116 1,199 83 7.4% Convenience stores 947 1,021 74 7.8% Supermarkets 100 97 -3 -2.9% Drogerie Stores 68 79 11 16.3% Average ticket[5], RUB 270 278 8 3.1% Convenience stores 241 253 12 4.9% Supermarkets 505 507 2 0.4% Drogerie Stores 306 317 10 3.3% Operating results for 1H 2019 1H 2018 1H 2019 Change Change, % Total net retail sales, million 586,195 643,877 57,682 9.8% RUB Convenience stores 443,648 495,777 52,129 11.8% Supermarkets 99,066 96,999 -2,068 -2.1% Drogerie Stores 41,773 49,759 7,986 19.1% Other formats 1,708 1,342 -365 -21.4% Number of Stores (EOP) 16,910 19,884 2,974 17.6% Convenience stores 12,503 14,231 1,728 13.8% Supermarkets 457 466 9 2.0% Drogerie Stores 3,950 5,187 1,237 31.3% New Store Openings (NET) 612 1,536 924 151.0% Convenience stores 378 804 426 112.7% Supermarkets 6 -1 -7 -116.7% Drogerie Stores 228 733 505 221.5% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. 5,945 6,936 991 16.7% sq. m. Convenience stores 4,092 4,777 685 16.7% Supermarkets 933 939 6 0.7% Drogerie Stores 917 1,208 291 31.7% New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 190 511 322 169.6% Convenience stores 134 333 199 148.2% Supermarkets 3 -3 -5 -208.2% Drogerie Stores 53 172 119 225.6% Number of tickets, million 2,121 2,255 135 6.4% Convenience stores 1,795 1,912 118 6.6% Supermarkets 192 188 -5 -2.4% Drogerie Stores 133 154 21 15.6% Average ticket[6], RUB 276 286 9 3.3% Convenience stores 247 259 12 4.9% Supermarkets 515 517 1 0.3% Drogerie Stores 314 324 10 3.0% LFL results 2Q 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 4.1% -2.3% 1.7% Convenience stores 4.9% -2.1% 2.7% Supermarkets 1.9% -5.3% -3.5% Drogerie Stores 4.5% -0.7% 3.8% 1H 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 4.1% -2.9% 1.1% Convenience stores 4.9% -2.8% 1.9% Supermarkets 1.6% -4.9% -3.4% Drogerie Stores 3.9% -0.3% 3.6% Total net retail sales for the 2Q 2019 was RUB 333.3 billion or 10.8% growth YoY (which is 12.0% growth YoY including VAT) driven by a combination of selling space growth of 16.7% and LFL sales growth of 1.7%. Average ticket dynamics remained strong in the 2Q 2019 (4.1% LFL growth) driven by on-going assortment improvement and promo enhancement. Net of VAT, average ticket continued to grow across all formats, including 4.9% in convenience stores, 0.4% in supermarkets and 3.3% in drogeries. LFL traffic dynamics improved from -3.5% in 1Q 2019 to -2.3% in 2Q 2019 on the back of continued store refurbishment program and the new CVP rollout. Overall LFL sales stood at 1.7% compared to 0.6% in 1Q 2019. 77.5% of total net retail sales was generated by convenience segment. In 2Q 2019 Magnit opened 322 convenience stores (net) adding 134 thousand sq. m. Sales in the convenience format grew by 13.1% driven by selling space growth of 16.7% and LFL sales growth acceleration from 1.1% in 1Q 2019 to 2.7% in 2Q 2019. LFL traffic stood at -2.1% demonstrating less negative dynamics vs

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)