

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax increased 10.4 percent to 88.4 million pounds from 80.1 million pounds last year.



Profit after tax from continuing operations improved 9.8 percent to 69.2 million pounds from 63.0 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share grew 9.2 percent to 13.1 pence.



Normalised profit before tax was 114.6 million pounds, compared to 100.7 million pounds a year ago. Normalised basic earnings per share were 16.9 pence, compared to 15.0 pence last year.



Group revenue increased 10.5 percent to 1.34 billion pounds from prior year's 1.21 billion pounds. Revenue grew 7.8 percent on a constant currency basis with growth in all main divisions.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 5.16 pence. The dividend will be paid on September 20 to shareholders on the register at close of business on August 30.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive said, 'With many opportunities to pursue, we are confident of our future prospects.'



In London, National Express shares were trading at 440.80 pence, up 3.82 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX