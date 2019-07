LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its copper production for the second-quarter rose to 77.6 kt from 72.3 kt last year. Gold production for the quarter grew to 44.3 koz from 39.9 koz in the prior year.



Silver production also increased to 926 koz from 785 koz in the previous year.



The company said it is on track to achieve full year copper production guidance of about 300 kt.



