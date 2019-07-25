Mike Rahm Joins the CRU Fertilizer Team

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is delighted to announce that Mike Rahm will be joining its market leading fertilizer team as an independent consultant.

Chris Lawson, Research Manager of the CRU Fertilizer team, says 'Mike is one of the most highly respected members of the fertilizer industry. We are excited to be working closely with him and leveraging his industry experience to provide our clients with more insightful analysis'.

Mike recently retired from Mosaic, where he worked since its formation in October 2004 through the combination of Cargill's Crop Nutrition business and IMC Global. Prior to joining Mosaic, Mike worked as an analyst for Cargill's Crop Nutrition business for more than 19 years.

At both Cargill and Mosaic, Mike was responsible for conducting short term market analysis that was used to help make day-to-day operating and marketing decisions, as well as long term strategic analysis that was used to identify growth and divestiture opportunities.

Mike will work with the CRU team on an independent part time basis and will continue to be based in the United States.

