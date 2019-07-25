Cultura, an Alcohol Free Event with Plenty of Delicious Mocktails, Music and Food, to Take Place August 17 in Phoenix

Cultura Offers a Festive and Alcohol Free Environment for Adults Who Want to Party in a Safe Space

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / The founders of Cultura are pleased to announce that they are holding their first alcohol free, pop up event on Saturday, August 17 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The fun and festive adults only Phoenix event will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Way LA Studios, 4130 N 7th Ave.

To learn more about Cultura and how it offers a new, fun and safe way to party, please check out http://www.ourcultura.com.

As a spokesperson for the festive event noted, the founders understand that while many people love to go out for a fun night on the town, they may not always want to consume alcohol-or deal with the after effects of an unpleasant and painful hangover.

This knowledge inspired the founders of Cultura to organize the upcoming adults only event, which will offer a new night life like experience with live music, plenty of refreshing curated mocktails, tasty food trucks and more.

"Cultura offers an alcohol free environment for people looking for a place to let loose and party in a healthy, safe space," the spokesperson noted, adding that the theme of the evening is "Connect, Expand, Cultivate."

"We strive to give you the natural buzz of connectivity, authenticity and excitement minus the booze."

The founders are pleased that so many companies, many of which are local to the Phoenix area, have signed on to be a sponsor of the pop up event.

The founders are looking forward to the inaugural Cultura event, which will encourage connection and a new way to party in the Valley of the Sun.

"We are here to create the buzz we all crave but minus the alcohol," the spokesperson noted.

About Cultura:

Cultura is offering a space for people to get out on the town and meet new people in an alcohol free environment. The founders are in full support of anyone's decisions about alcohol but if anyone is sober or sober curious, they would love to show them a good time. For more information, please visit http://www.ourcultura.com.

4130 N 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Contact:

Jennifer Paschall

jpaschall@ourcultura.com

4804446427

SOURCE: Cultura

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551894/Cultura-an-Alcohol-Free-Event-with-Plenty-of-Delicious-Mocktails-Music-and-Food-to-Take-Place-August-17-in-Phoenix