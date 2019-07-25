Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 24 July 2019 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 83.25p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 87.21p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 106.88p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 107.36p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

