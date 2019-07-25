

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence weakened more-than-expected in July, reports said citing data from Ifo Institute on Thursday.



The business climate index fell to 95.7 in July from revised 97.5 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 97.2. The initial reading for June was 97.4.



The current conditions index came in at 99.4. The reading was expected to drop to 100.4 from June's initially reported value of 100.8.



The expectations index declined to 92.2 in July. Economists had forecast a reading of 94.0.



