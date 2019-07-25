

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday as disappointing manufacturing activity surveys from Europe and the United States helped reinforce expectations of a shift toward easier monetary policy by major central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.



Rising tensions between Tokyo and Seoul and news that North Korea fired two short-range missiles from its east coast into the sea served to cap the upside to some extent.



Chinese stocks rose as investors braced for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators next week.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 14.08 points or 0.48 percent to 2,937.36 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.25 percent to 28,594.30.



Japanese stocks rose after Wall Street climbed to record highs overnight on the back of encouraging earnings reports and on expectations of easy monetary policy.



The Nikkei average ended the session up 46.98 points or 0.22 percent at 21,756.55, while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent higher at 1,577.85.



Chip equipment maker Advantest Corp soared as much as 20.2 percent after it reported sales for the quarter ended June that were not as weak as expected, thanks to steady demand linked to 5G networks and artificial intelligence. Tokyo Electron rallied 3.6 percent and Sumco Corp advanced 2.4 percent.



Index heavyweight SoftBank Group gained 1.8 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the telecom giant is expected to announce a $40 billion investment in its new technology fund.



Canon tumbled 2.8 percent after the digital camera maker reported a fall in net income for the second quarter and also lowered its fiscal 2019 outlook.



Australian markets advanced on expectations for easier monetary policies by major central banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.30 points or 0.61 percent to 6,818, just 10 points shy of its best ever close. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.58 percent at 6,901.90.



The big four banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent. The Reserve Bank of Australia is ready to ease monetary policy further if needed, Governor Philip Lowe said today. '.if demand growth is not sufficient, the Board is prepared to provide additional support by easing monetary policy further,' he said in Sydney.



Investment bank Macquarie Bank advanced 0.9 percent as it unveiled plans to dismantle its shrinking financing unit.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Oil Search and Beach Energy gained between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent as oil prices rose in Asian trade after falling overnight on demand concerns.



Miners succumbed to heavy selling pressure after Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday. BHP fell 1.8 percent and Rio Tinto slumped 4.2 percent. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group plunged 5.5 percent after flagging higher costs.



Gold miner Evolution Mining lost 2.2 percent and Northern Star plummeted 5.5 percent as gold prices dipped on a firmer dollar.



Seoul stocks slipped into the red as downbeat corporate earnings and escalating trade tensions with Japan overshadowed data showing that South Korea's economy swung back to growth in the second quarter.



In addition, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea, raising tensions in the Korean Peninsula. The Kospi average ended down 7.82 points or 0.38 percent at 2,074.48.



South Korea's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter of 2019, the Bank of Korea said in an advance estimate. That follows the 0.4 percent contraction in the previous three months.



New Zealand shares rose notably as Westpac forecast that the country's central bank would cut rates twice this year.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 85.74 points or 0.79 percent to 10,898.28. Exporters led the surge, with market heavyweight a2 Milk rising 2.7 percent and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp gaining 2 percent.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors reacted to a slew of earnings results from several large companies.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent after disappointing earnings from Boeing and Caterpillar while the S&P 500 rose half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent to reach fresh record highs.



