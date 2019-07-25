Immungenetics AG: iMAPS Capital Markets launches private label platform for Packaged Retail Investment Products

Innovative Private Label Platform for Packed Retail Investment Products



GEORGE TOWN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / iMaps Capital Markets offers asset managers and private banks the opportunity to package their investment strategies in retail ETIs and offer them to their clients. Asset managers thus have access to investment vehicles with authorization for public distribution, which are not only much more flexible compared to funds, but also significantly cheaper.



There will be a flat fee solution for the retail investment products: for CHF 18,000 yearly fees Asset Managers can create their ETI using Interactive Brokers as Prime Broker and Custodian.



"Asset managers can use our new packaged retail investment products platform to actively manage the entire spectrum of international equities, ETFs, structured products, derivatives and FOREX through a brokerage account with Interactive Brokers and offer them publicly in one ETI. With the flat fee solution of CHF 18,000 p.a. and assuming EUR 10m of assets under management, these costs are equal to just 0.165% ", summarizes iMaps Capital Markets Founder and Chairman Andreas Woelfl.



In addition to the flat-fee solution, iMaps ETI plc will also offer flexible, tailor-made solutions. "Using our modular platform, different prime brokers and custodians can be connected. Even an iMaps ETI, which repackages an actively managed portfolio on hedge funds, can be launched and offered to the public. And even this tailor-made solution will cost less than 40 basis points for a volume of 10 million euros! Of course the retail investment products will also have a collateral structure to secure the credit risk of the issuer", summarizes Guenter Woinar, European head of iMaps Capital Markets



About Exchange Traded Instruments

Exchange Traded Instruments (ETIs) are legally derivative securities issued under the Prospectus Directive and traded on a stock exchange and often also referred to as "actively managed certificates". The credit risk of the issuer is secured by pledging the hedge assets ??in favor of the ETI holders.



iMaps ETIs repackages actively managed segregated portfolios as underlying. Unlike mutual funds, these innovative investment vehicles are not limited in terms of diversification, asset classes and leverage. Asset managers can thus operate as flexibly as in a hedge fund but nonetheless offer and distribute their ETIs to the public.



All iMaps ETIs are collateralised and issued in the Swiss clearing system with Swiss ISIN and Swiss paying agent.



About iMaps Capital Markets

iMaps Capital Markets is a global provider of private label solutions for authorised asset managers and private banks. The Investment Products Manufactory structures ETIs on behalf of asset managers as a building block in a mutual fund, to substitute an AIF structure or as a repackaging solution for an existing offshore-fund.



http://www.imaps-capital.com

