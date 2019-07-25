

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady in cautious trade on Thursday after data from Ifo Institute showed the country's business confidence weakened more-than-expected in July.



The business climate index fell to 95.7 in July from revised 97.5 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 97.2. The initial reading for June was 97.4.



Focus shifted to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day amid expectations the central bank will readjust its forward guidance expectations, given the deteriorating outlook for global trade.



The ECB is scheduled to announce its latest interest rate decision at 12:45 p.m. London time, with Draghi's press conference set to follow at around 1:30 p.m.



The benchmark DAX was up 9 points at 12,532 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW and Daimler fell over 1 percent after Nissan Motor announced it would slash 12,500 jobs globally by 2022 and cut output to rein in costs.



Chemicals giant BASF dropped 1.3 percent. The company said its earnings in the second quarter of 2019 were significantly negatively impacted by the lower volumes and margins in the chemicals and materials segments.



