

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday amid bets the European Central Bank will ease its monetary policy further later today amid rising global uncertainties.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.51 percent at 5,634 after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



Energy management firm Schneider Electric rallied over 3 percent after its first-half results topped forecasts.



Automaker Renault fell more than 1 percent while Peugeot traded flat after Nissan Motor announced it would slash 12,500 jobs globally by 2022 and cut output to rein in costs.



Car parts maker Valeo shed 0.8 percent after its first-half operating profit fell by almost a third.



Food company Danone advanced 1.5 percent as it confirmed full-year guidance for like-for-like sales growth of about 3 percent.



Telecommunications operator Orange gained 1.4 percent after it's first-half consolidated net income climbed 29.4 percent to 1.14 billion euros from last year's 879 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX