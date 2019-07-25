DGAP-Media / 2019-07-25 / 11:31 For many years, the AlzChem Group has been producing creatine monohydrate under the brand name Creapure(R) in the heart of Bavaria, the Chiemgau region. Both professional and recreational athletes from all over the world rely on the purity and effectiveness of Creapure(R). But what do we need creatine for? And why does it come from Trostberg? "Creatine is a substance that is essential for the survival of the body and is particularly important for the energy supply of the cells," explains Oliver Link, Vice President Nutrition at AlzChem. "It is needed especially for short, intensive and repetitive strains on the muscles, but also for the general function of the body and mind." In 'normal operation,' the human body breaks down about 1-2% of the approximately 80 to 130 grams of creatine it has stored in the skeletal muscles. In order to compensate for this reduction, it synthesizes creatine itself in the liver, kidneys and pancreas, the difference is available from food. Only fish and meat contain a significant amount of creatine and can provide about 0.5 to 1 g. Therefore, it is advisable to support the energy metabolism with a supplementation of creatine. Especially, if you are physically active and use your muscles regularly. By improving the supply of energy in the muscle cells, an increase in the creatine capacity is able to boost performance. Physical exercise is still required: creatine enables you to train harder and to build muscle mass and strength faster. The positive effects aren't limited to the gym. Athletes in all sports that require elasticity- short and extremely intensive loads on the muscles - may profit from taking creatine. Some examples are soccer, swimming and weight training. "Countless athletes have used creatine as an effective dietary supplement to increase stress tolerance, muscle strength and pure muscle mass since the 1990s," explains Oliver Link. "In addition, experience has shown that creatine also supports the recovery process after workout or competition." The benefits of a creatine supplement for athletes has been proven by many scientific studies. Creatine is one of the very few sports supplements for which the European Commission has approved health claims. However, not only athletes benefit from an increase in the creatine stores. Vegetarians and vegans can compensate their creatine deficit from not eating meat. As we age, we can also benefit from taking creatine. The European Commission recently approved a second health claim, stating that a creatine supplementation may reduce the age-related loss of muscle mass. Several scientific studies indicate that creatine has even more positive effects, such as an antioxidant effects, improvements in brain function, bone health and sleep quality. With Creapure(R), AlzChem is the manufacturer of the world's gold standard creatine . Creapure(R) is produced in the Chiemgau region in Bavaria, Germany, which is the only source of creatine manufactured outside of Asia. Creapure(R) is the best researched and most rigorously tested creatine product in the world. It is made exclusively by chemical synthesis and contains no animal or plant ingredients, which means it is vegan-friendly, gluten- and fructose-free and doesn't contain any known allergens. Creapure(R) is also certified kosher and halal, ensuring compliance with Jewish and Muslim dietary regulations. The state-of-the-art manufacturing process and the strict guidelines of the pharmaceutical and food industries ensure a world class product, free of harmful by-products. Each batch is individually tested for purity before it leaves the production site. In addition, Creapure(R) is on the Cologne list and is tested for banned substances by the Rhineland Olympic base regularly. Our licensed partners choose AlzChem's creatine for their dietary supplements. They use the brand name Creapure(R) as a quality seal on the packaging of their products. *About AlzChem * The AlzChem Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,560 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad. End of Media Release Issuer: AlzChem Group AG Key word(s): Sports 2019-07-25 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ir@alzchem.com Internet: www.alzchem.com ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 846159 End of News DGAP Media 846159 2019-07-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2019 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)