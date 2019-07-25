Change of webcast date: Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 Financial Webcast on 29 July 2019 instead of 26 July 2019

Change of webcast date to Monday 29 July 2019 10:00 am CEST
Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2019 on Friday 26 July 2019 at 7:30am CEST.
Federico J. González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will host an audio webcast on Monday 29 July 2019, at 10:00am CEST.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
|LOCATION
|PHONE NUMBER
|Belgium National free phone
|0800 48740
|Belgium
|+32 (0)2 400 9874
|France National free phone
|0805 103 028
|France
|+33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
|Norway National free phone
|800 51874
|Norway
|+47 2396 0264
|Sweden National free phone
|0200 125 581
|Sweden
|+46 (0)8 5069 2180
|Spain National free phone
|800 098826
|Spain
|+34 914 146 280
|United Kingdom National free phone
|0800 376 7922
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0)844 571 8892
|USA National free phone
|1 866 966 1396
|USA
|+1 631 510 7495
|Standard international dial-in
|+44 (0)207 192 8000
Confirmation Code: 4689049
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information
For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com