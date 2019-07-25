IFG Group plc (IFP) Holding(s) in Company - Weiss Asset Management LP 25-Jul-2019 / 10:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer IFG Group plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial X instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Weiss Asset Management LP City and country of Wilmington, Delaware, USA registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Brookdale International Partners, L.P., Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund City and country of Brookdale International registered office (if Partners, L.P.: New York, NY, applicable) USA Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the Jul-09-2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer Jul-24-2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 0 % 6.65% 6.65% 105,405,665 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Periodxi acquired if the g instrument is right s exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of votin finan Period xi voting g cial rights right instr settlementxii s ument CFD N/A N/A Cash Settlement 7,005,00 6.65% 0 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 7,005,00 6.65% 0 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Weiss Asset Management LP Brookdale Below Below 5.0% Internation 5.0% al Partners, L.P. Weiss Asset Management LP Brookdale Below Below 5.0% Global 5.0% Opportunity Fund 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International Partners, L.P. Filed late with FCA due to technical error. Made disclosures promptly with Takeover Panel, and Central Bank of Ireland, and issuer on Jul-09-2019. Place of completion Boston, USA Date of completion Jul-24-2019 ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 14620 EQS News ID: 846819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

