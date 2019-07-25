Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.2895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 155000 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 14641 EQS News ID: 846863 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)