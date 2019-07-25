Vodka Brands Corp Announces New York Distribution

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Vodka Brands Corp announces a distribution agreement for its Blue Diamond Vodka product in the Metropolitan New York area. "We anticipate that this agreement will give us access to approximately 7,000 established accounts in Metro New York," company CEO Mark Lucero said. "New York is where we won a gold medal in 2018 for our Blue Diamond Luxury Vodka, and we are pleased that consumers will now have access to our product in their local stores."

The new distribution agreement is exclusive to eleven counties in and around New York City. Blue Diamond Vodka, along with the entire brand portfolio of the company, will be made available to additional distributors throughout the remaining counties of New York State.

Vodka Brands Corp's mission is to develop and produce products of a superior quality in order to garner a highly recognized brand name in strategic markets, thus increasing unit growth and geographic distribution.

Blue Diamond Vodka is produced in Northern Europe from six row barley and with water from pristine deep artesian wells. Blue Diamond is exquisitely filtered for superior smoothness. The brand has won multiple Gold Medals in international competitions against premium imported brands.

Website: www.vodkabrandscorp.com Twitter: @VodkaBrands

About Vodka Brands Corp:

Vodka Brands Corp is a publicly traded corporation (OTC PINK: VDKB) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Vodka Brands Corp develops, produces, and distributes premium brands of vodka including Blue Diamond Vodka, White Diamond Vodka, and Diamond Girl Vodka.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark@VodkaBrandsCorp.com

Phone: +1 (412) 681-7777

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plan of Vodka Brands Corp., statements relating to goals, plans, and projections regarding the Vodka Brands Corp.'s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers," or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Vodka Brands Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Vodka Brands Corp does not undertake, and Vodka Brands Corp specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from Vodka Brands Corp's expectations and estimates. For more information about Vodka Brands Corp and the risks related to an investment in the Company, investors should review the Company's filing at www.sec.gov with their tax and financial advisor.

SOURCE: Vodka Brands Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553310/Vodka-Brands-Corp-Announces-New-York-Distribution