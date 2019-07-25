

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $150.56 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $157.01 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $204.06 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $3.25 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $204.06 Mln. vs. $192.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX