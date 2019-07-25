sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,105 Euro		-0,125
-0,54 %
WKN: 254570 ISIN: US5018892084 Ticker-Symbol: LKQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LKQ CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LKQ CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,015
23,635
12:56
23,115
23,985
12:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LKQ CORPORATION
LKQ CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LKQ CORPORATION23,105-0,54 %
FN Beta