Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 25
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 24-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|187.28p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|187.93p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 24-July-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|72.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.02p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP22.77m
|Borrowing Level:
|13%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---