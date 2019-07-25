Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.63p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---