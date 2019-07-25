Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN012O9 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note 25-Jul-2019 / 11:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1918/405 I??SEL BILGILERE ILISKIN ÖZEL DURUM A??IKLAMA FORMU Ortakligin Unvani /Ortaklarin Adi: T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S. Adresi: Levent Nispetiye Mah. Aytar Cad. No:2 34340 Besiktas/ISTANBUL Telefon ve Faks No: 0(212) 318-1818 - 0(212) 318-1888 Ortakligin yatirimci/pay sahipleri ile iliskiler biriminin telefon ve faks no.su: 0(212)318-1945/1957 - 0(212) 216-6422 Tarih: 25.07.2019 Konu: TR0GRAN012O9 ISIN Kodlu Yapilandirilmis Borçlanma Araci Itfasi Borsa Istanbul A.S. Baskanligi'na 34467 Emirgan, ISTANBUL Açiklanacak Özel Durum: Sermaye Piyasasi Kurulu'nun 27 Aralik 2018 tarihli onayina istinaden, Bankamizca 24 Mayis 2019 tarihinde talep toplama ile 27 Mayis 2019 tarihinde nitelikli yatirimciya satis ile ihraci gerçeklestirilen 59 gün vadeli, TR0GRAN012O9 ISIN kodlu, 20.375.000 TRY nominal degerli yapilandirilmis borçlanma araci bugün (25.07.2019) itibariyle vadesi gelmis olup, itfa islemi gerçeklestirilmistir. Ilgili Ihraç Tavani Bilgileri Para Birimi TRY Tutar 20.000.000.000 Ihraç Tavani Kiymet Türü Borçlanma Araci Satis Türü Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis Yurt Içi / Yurt Disi Yurt Içi Ihraç Edilecek Sermaye Piyasasi Araci Bilgileri Türü Yapilandirilmis Borçlanma Araci Vadesi 25.07.2019 Vade (Gün Sayisi) 59 Satis Sekli Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis ISIN Kodu TR0GRAN012O9 Satisi 20.375.000 Gerçeklestirilen Nominal Tutar Döviz Cinsi TRY *Açiklamanin Ingilizce versiyonuna asagida yer verilmektedir./ English version of the disclosure is stated below. TR0GRAN012O9 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note The 59-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on May 24, 2019 with bookbuilding on May 27, 2019 with TR0GRAN012O9 ISIN code and TRY 20,375,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 25.07.2019. Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 25.07.2019 Maturity (Day) 59 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN012O9 Nominal Value of Capital 20,375,000 Market Instrument Sold Currency Unit TRY *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. Yukaridaki açiklamalarimizin, Sermaye Piyasasi Kurulunun II.15.1 sayili Özel Durumlar Tebliginde yer alan esaslara uygun oldugunu, bu konuda tarafimiza ulasan bilgileri tam olarak yansittigini; bilgilerin defter, kayit ve belgelerimize uygun oldugunu, konuyla ilgili bilgileri tam ve dogru olarak elde etmek için gerekli tüm çabalari gösterdigimizi ve yapilan bu açiklamalardan sorumlu oldugumuzu beyan ederiz. Saygilarimizla, T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S. GENEL MÜDÜRLÜK Ömer ??IRKIN Aydin GÜLER Direktör Genel Müdür Yardimcisi 25.07.2019 Saat: 25.07.2019 Saat: ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14665 EQS News ID: 846919 End of Announcement EQS News Service

