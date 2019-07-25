

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $172 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.55 billion from $2.69 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 - $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.94 - $10.18 Bln



