

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.13 billion, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $1.86 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $8.17 billion from $8.39 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $3.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.17 Bln vs. $8.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 to $9.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX