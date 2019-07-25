sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

170,00 Euro		+9,90
+6,18 %
WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3M COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,54
169,76
14:26
169,40
169,76
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3M COMPANY
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY170,00+6,18 %
FN Beta