Penta and CROMSOURCE Announce Their Partnership to Improve Paediatric Drug Development

VERONA, Italy, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta ID Innovation, a recently established SMO stemmed from the Penta Global Paediatric Research Network, and CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, announced today their partnership focused on improving drug development for paediatric patients.

The strategic collaboration combines Penta's expertise in paediatric infectious diseases and CROMSOURCE's capabilities in managing worldwide drug development programs to address the challenges of bringing new therapies to children.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious and dynamic organisation," said Oriana Zerbini, CEO of CROMSOURCE. "The partnership will enable us to share scientific, therapeutic, regulatory and operational expertise, creating a high-quality, highly scalable clinical development capability for paediatric research. Our strategic partnership will accelerate the availability of new products to address unmet medical needs of children around the world."

Penta ID Innovation CEO, Luigi Comacchio, said "CROMSOURCE is an ideal partner for Penta ID Innovation because of its proven track record of quality in addition to its attention to detail and commitment to delivery of services at every phase of clinical development."

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and flexible resourcing solutions, they offer a flexible approach to ensure their clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

About Penta ID Innovation

Penta ID Innovation is a site management organisation specialised in paediatric infectious diseases projects relying on a network of high performing clinical sites in Europe and around the globe. Aiming at reducing the gap between industry and academia, it can tap into the established expertise of the Penta ID Network to deliver high-level scientific consultancy services and guarantee well performing recruitment to the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about Penta, visit www.penta-id.org

