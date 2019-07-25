The global portable coolers market is expected to post a CAGR close to 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005303/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global portable coolers market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer. Portable coolers are preferred at events and parties. To fulfill the growing demand for beer and Wine, organizers need to set up a mobile beer and wine-dispensing solutions that fit their need and budget. Portable coolers are the best draft beer systems that are built into standard and insulated ice coolers. They depend on ice for refrigeration, and hence, do not require electricity to operate (excluding thermoelectric portable coolers). These portable coolers are reliable and easy to set up. Hence, the introduction of customized portable coolers and covers makes them aesthetically appealing at parties. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the multi-featured product offerings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global portable coolers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global portable coolers market: Multi-featured product offerings

Most of the portable coolers vendor in the market offer multiple features such as LED lights, easy to carry features, and product offerings according to the application. These products are also equipped with tracking devices and battery-operated features with advanced technologies. Smart connectivity enables real-time tracking of portable coolers. In addition, manufacturers are providing various mobile applications with their portable coolers, which contain built-in recipes and give them an option to make new recipes. Also, vendors are innovating products and introducing portable coolers with various functions and technological advances. For example, Newell Brands offers party coolers, camping coolers, fishing coolers, and collapsible coolers. Such offerings help to expand the consumer base and encourage customers to buy separate portable coolers for different activities which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the multi-featured product offerings, other factors such as the growing trend of customization, rising number of events and meetings, high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer, and increased participation in outdoor recreational activities are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global portable coolers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global portable coolers market by distribution channel (offline and online), by product (hard-sided and soft-sided), by end-user (residential or recreational and commercial and government) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing urbanization and growing disposable income in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005303/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com