

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $741 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $5.91 billion from $5.74 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $741 Mln. vs. $729 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



