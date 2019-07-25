

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $52.29 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $58.57 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $53.53 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $857.80 million from $844.74 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $53.53 Mln. vs. $61.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $857.80 Mln vs. $844.74 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX