

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $40.1 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $245.1 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $280.4 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.44 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $280.4 Mln. vs. $273.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



