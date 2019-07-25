Emerging Markets Report: Bet on the Jockey

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: WGC) (OTCQB: WGMCF)

Winston Gold announced yesterday that Joe Carrabba has been appointed as its Executive Chairman.

Joe Carrabba has a stellar career with over 42 years of management and operational experience in the mineral resource industry. He has served on boards of several listed companies, including Newmont Mining, Key Bank, Lithium-X, Fura Gems, and is currently an active board member on NYSE-Listed Timken Steel as well as TSX-listed AECON, and NioCorp. His operational experience is extensive, having formerly served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer of Diavik Diamond Mines, Inc. and General Manager of Weipa Bauxite Operation of Comalco Aluminum. Joe Carrabba spent much of his career working for multinational mining operations in North America, Australia, Latin America and Asia. His wide range of experience also includes working on Health and Safety and Environmental and Social Responsibility committees.

Our experience is that leaders of Joe Carrabba's experience can change the direction of a public company, with good leadership, a corporate culture that isn't forced, but rather is developed through careful strategic guidance in furtherance with the company mission and operational goals.

"I took on the role of Strategic Advisor for the Company in November 2017 because I believed in the potential of the high-grade Winston gold project near Helena, Montana. As the newly appointed Executive Chairman of Winston Gold, I intend to work towards transforming that potential into reality," stated Joe Carrabba.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity known as the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

Forward-Looking Information and Disclaimer

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. No information in this release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future operations, financial condition of stock price. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

www.winstongoldmining.com

About the Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting, a syndicate of investor relations consultants and investment bankers representing years of experience in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Winston Gold paid Emerging Markets 1,100,000 shares and 22,500 dollars for dissemination of corporate information, including the preparation and dissemination of this report.

Please Read Our Full Disclaimer at:

https://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

SOURCE: Emerging Markets Report

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553312/Emerging-Markets-Report-Bet-on-the-Jockey