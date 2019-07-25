

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said its second-quarter results were highlighted by strong sales for Eliquis (apixaban) and Opdivo (nivolumab) and a robust operating performance across the portfolio. The company increased its fiscal 2019 financial guidance.



For 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $4.20 - $4.30, revised from prior guidance range of $4.10 - $4.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.16. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb was $1.9 billion, or $1.18 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago. On average, ten analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06 for the quarter.



Second-quarter revenues were $6.3 billion, an increase of 10% compared to the same period a year ago. Revenues increased 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange impact. Analysts expected revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter.



