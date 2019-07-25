

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $93 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.45 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.47 - $2.51



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX