

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) were gaining around 6 percent after the Finnish communications and information technology company reported Thursday narrower net loss in its second quarter with improved sales. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook and provided positive outlook for fiscal 2020.



Nokia said its strong second-quarter results were driven by '5G demand, a competitive end-to-end portfolio and strengthened operational execution'.



For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent was 193 million euros, narrower than loss of 266 million euros in the previous-year quarter. Loss per share narrowed to 0.03 euro from loss of 0.05 euro last year.



The loss reflected a net negative fluctuation in financial income and expenses that partially offset higher gross profit.



Adjusted profit was 258 million euros, compared to 139 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were 0.05 euros, compared to 0.03 euros in the prior year.



Operating loss for the quarter narrowed to 57 million euros from 221 million euros a year ago. Adjusted operating profit climbed 35 percent to 451 million euros from 334 million euros last year.



Adjusted operating margin improved 160 basis points from last year to 7.9 percent.



Gross profit for the quarter improved 11 percent from last year to 2.07 billion euros. The company recorded gross profit improvements across Networks, Nokia Software and Nokia Technologies.



Net sales rose 7 percent to 5.69 billion euros from 5.31 billion euros in the previous year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5 percent.



Higher sales were driven by improved industry demand and the competitiveness of end-to-end portfolio, with growth across four out of six regions and all customer types. Sales were lower in Greater China and Middle East & Africa.



Networks' net sales grew 8 percent from last year to 4.39 billion euros. Nokia Software sales went up 11 percent, and Nokia Technologies sales grew 6 percent.



Nokia, which has started paying dividends in quarterly instalments, said its board resolved to distribute 0.05 euros per share as the second installment of the dividend. The dividend record date is on July 30 and the dividend is expected to be paid on or around August 8.



Looking ahead, Nokia reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company still projects 2019 adjusted earnings per share in a range of 0.25 euros to 0.29 euros, and adjusted operating margin of 9 percent to 12 percent.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 0.37 euros to 0.42 euros and adjusted operating margin of 12 percent to 16 percent.



In Helsinki, Nokia shares were trading at 4.94 euros, up 6.53 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX