CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp. welcomes Rodrigo Santana as President and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodrigo Santana as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Rodrigo to our team", stated Dave Dinesen, CEO of CubicFarm Systems Corp. "Rodrigo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Rodrigo's appointment will enhance our ability to deliver operational excellence and further establish our vertical farming technology as a leader in the controlled environment agriculture space to drive customer and shareholder value."

Rodrigo has extensive senior leadership experience from both private and publicly traded growth-oriented companies such as Dow Agrosciences, SGS, Commercial Testing & Engineering, and Sacré-Davey Engineering. As the Chief Operating Officer at Sacré-Davey Engineering, he led the company to significant growth, through strategic business and corporate development initiatives, as well as geographical expansion across North America.

Rodrigo has a successful track record in strategic growth planning and execution, financial and operational management, engineering, project management, and operational efficiency. Rodrigo has extensive international management experience in Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Americas.

Rodrigo earned a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Engineering from the Federal University of Lavras, Brazil, and a Master's in Business Administration from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, Chicago, IL. As well, Rodrigo is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I am very pleased to join the talented team at CubicFarms. Together, we will further develop our operational capabilities and innovative technology to enhance the Company's growth", said Rodrigo Santana.

Appointment subject to TMXV approval

About CubicFarm Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. is an Ag-Tech and Vertical Farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs, and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of fresh water and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.

Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly-owned facility in Pitt Meadows, BC and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden.

CubicFarm Systems Corp.'s patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farming operation that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to farmers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value are provided to our clients through our patent pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

