

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank's rate decision is due at 7.45 am ET Thursday. The Governing Council of the ECB is set to retain its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro declined against the pound, it was higher against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.41 against the yen, 1.0979 against the franc, 0.8917 against the pound and 1.1141 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



