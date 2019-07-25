

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than six years in July on increased skepticism among companies amid fears of economic contraction, survey data from the ifo Institute showed Thursday.



The business climate index fell more-than-expected to 95.7 in July from revised 97.5 in June. This was the lowest score since April 2013. The score was forecast to drop to 97.2.



Companies were less satisfied with their current business situation and skepticism about future increased. The German economy is navigating troubled waters, the ifo said.



July's decline in the business confidence is consistent with the message from the PMI that the German economy made a very slow start to the third quarter, Jack Allen-Reynolds, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



'We still suspect that the ECB will wait until September before cutting interest rates, but the chance of a cut today has increased,' Allen-Reynolds added.



Both ifo current and expectations indicators deteriorated in July. The current conditions index came in at 99.4, down from 101.1 in June and forecast of 100.4.



Likewise, the expectations index declined to 92.2 in July from 94.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a reading of 94.0.



In manufacturing, business confidence worsened as current situation took a tumble in July, such a major decline was last seen in February 2009. Companies were more pessimistic about next six months.



Confidence in services also deteriorated in July. Service providers were somewhat less satisfied with their current situation and their expectations were slightly pessimistic for the first time since July 2009.



In trade, business confidence slid sharply. Companies' current situation assessment was less positive, and their outlook for the coming months was markedly more skeptical.



Meanwhile, construction proved to be the positive exception this month, with an increase in the business climate index.



