Smith-Midland Corporation: Loy Blake Park, Utah Receives an Essential Easi-Set Restroom

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) project update. The City of West Point recently revived the Loy Blake Park in Utah. The neglected park was transformed into usable space for residents in the surrounding community. The improved area provides a new standard of beauty for West Point, Utah. In need of new facilities, the city contracted with Mountain West Precast to provide a luxury Easi-Set Essex Multi-Stall Unisex Restroom for the refurbished park.

Mountain West Precast, a licensed producer of Easi-Set Buildings, provides high quality precast products for government, commercial and residential projects. Specializing in Easi-Set all-precast buildings, they were able to complete the building on schedule, before the parks' final reopening preparations were completed. The 20' x 16' 10" Easi-Set Essex Restroom has a precast concrete hip roof design cast utilizing a form liner with a cedar shake shingle finish. The restroom is outfitted with dusk/dawn LED lighting, exhaust fans, automatic hand dryers, and a drinking fountain. At the customer's request, the restroom also features custom glass block windows and a hand-stained stone exterior.

"Much of the design elements came from The West Point City Manager, Kyle Laws," says Ben Hubbard at Mountain West Precast. "Public Works Superintendent, Paul Rochell, facilitated coordination of installation and utilities. Both individuals were great to work with."

The Essex is a unisex style restroom, which offers four individual units containing all stainless steel fixtures, a separate chase for housing mechanical, electrical equipment, and storage for supplies. Unique industry-leading features include easy cleaning and sanitizing wall-to-floor cove detail; post-tensioning system to add strength, shrinkage crack resistance and impermeability; stainless steel connector plates and window frames for corrosion resistance. ADA compliant, the restroom meets or exceeds current codes.

Pioneered more than 40 years ago, each building, from the smallest standard to an ultra-large EASI-SPAN, is manufactured to exacting detail with high-strength, steel-reinforced, post-tensioned precast concrete. Easi-Set's prefab buildings are designed to provide durability, convenience, and long lasting security under a variety of applications. The popularity of prefabricated precast concrete buildings can be attributed to ease of installation, customizable features, and sustainability. Our Easi-Set Buildings can be used as storage units, dugouts, guardhouses, concessions, utility structures and more. To learn more visit www.easisetbuildings.com or call 1-866-252-8210.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

Contact: info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553266/Loy-Blake-Park-Utah-Receives-an-Essential-Easi-Set-Restroom