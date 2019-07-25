Evotec AG: Evotec Se: P2x3 Antagonist Demonstrates Efficacy Against Refractory Chronic Cough In Phase Ii (Poc)

- ALL STUDY ENDPOINTS MET. POSITIVE PHASE II PROOF-OF-CONCEPT (POC) RESULTS FOR EFFICACY AND SAFETY IN PATIENTS WITH REFRACTORY CHRONIC COUGH

- PROJECT IS FIRST PHASE IIA POC ORIGINATING FROM THE EVOTEC/BAYER MULTI-TARGET ALLIANCE



HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the Company has been notified by its partner Bayer about the successful outcome of a combined Phase I/IIa study with the P2X3 antagonist BAY1817080, originating from the Evotec/Bayer multi-target alliance. The objective of the study was to evaluate the safety, efficacy and dose range of BAY1817080 in patients with refractory chronic cough.

According to the initial information about the data, the study's primary endpoint, a reduction of the 24-hour cough counts relative to placebo, was met. In the study, BAY1817080 was found to be safe and well tolerated. Under the agreement from 2012, Evotec would be entitled to its next financial milestone payment upon start of a Phase III clinical study, to be decided by Bayer.

In October 2012, Evotec and Bayer initiated their multi-target discovery alliance with the goal to discover three clinical candidates. The successful and productive long-term alliance ended as planned in 2018, generating six pre-clinical candidates, three of which have already progressed under the sponsorship of Bayer into Phase I clinical trials. Bayer advanced the first programme into a Phase II trial in chronic cough in 2018 and initiated a second Phase II trial with a further P2X3 candidate for the same indication in February 2019. For more information about this Bayer/Evotec alliance also see "White Paper on Bayer/Evotec Alliance".



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are extremely excited to see that the excellent collaboration between Bayer and Evotec continues to deliver and generate significant value. But even more important, this is great news for the large number of patients who suffer from the condition of refractory chronic cough."

More details of the study will be presented by Bayer.



About Refractory Chronic Cough

Refractory chronic cough is a painful, debilitating condition characterised by unexplained coughing episodes ranging from 10s to 100s of times per hour and persisting for longer than 8 weeks. Chronic cough can last for months or even years and is one of the most common reasons for seeing a doctor. The global prevalence of chronic cough is approximately 10 percent, of which 15-20% of cases are categorised as refractory chronic cough. Currently, there are only limited treatment options available to manage this condition.

