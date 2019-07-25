

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $312.84 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $226.86 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $275.24 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.77 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $275.24 Mln. vs. $240.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.68 - $5.74



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX