

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019 to a range of $4.50 and $6.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $4.00 to $6.00 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American also expects its third-quarter 2019 TRASM to increase about 1.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year.



Further, American declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 21, 2019, to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2019.



For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $662 million or $1.49 per share, higher than $556 million or $1.20 per share in the prior-quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.82, compared to $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 2.7 percent to $11.96 billion from the same quarter last year.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share on sales of $11.96 billion.



