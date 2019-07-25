

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $240 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $254 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.28 billion from $2.30 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $254 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.62 - $2.72



