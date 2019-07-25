Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). In the First Tranche the Company raised proceeds of $1,713,587 through the sale of 10,709,916 Units. This second and final tranche raised $1,789,980 through the sale of a further 11,243,627 Units. Securities issued as a result of closing of this final tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period. In connection with closing this second and final tranche, the Company will pay finders' fees of $64,274 and issue 1,016,102 non-transferable brokers warrants (a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of two (2) years. For the combined tranches, the Company raised a total of $3,503,567 with the Financing oversubscribed by $1,003,567.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for drilling and other exploration related activities at the Company's Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project in Western Mali ("SMSZ Project") and for general corporate purposes. The Financing is subject to final exchange approval.

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 3 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (Farabantourou, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. As well, Desert Gold is in the process of enhancing it presence on and near the Senegal Mali Shear Zone as part of its SMSZ project by acquiring a large property package, contiguous to its Farabantourou Concession. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

Jared Scharf, President and Director

Email: jared.scharf@desertgold.ca

Tel. No.: +1 (858) 247-8195

