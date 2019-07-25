

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $219.21 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $207.29 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.35 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.21 Mln. vs. $207.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.80 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q2): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $8.40 - $8.46 Bln



