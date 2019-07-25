Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Result

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 July 2019 shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1) to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019;

2) to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3) to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2019;

4) to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares;

5) to re-elect Glen Suarez as a Director of the Company;

6) to elect Steve Baldwin as a Director of the Company;

7) to re-elect Victoria Hastings as a Director of the Company;

8) to re-elect Gordon McQueen as a Director of the Company;

9) to re-elect Maxwell Ward as a Director of the Company;

10) to elect Elisabeth Stheeman as a Director of the Company;

11) to appoint PricewaterhouseCooper LLP as Auditor;

12) to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor;

Special Business (please refer to the Notice of Meeting for the full text of the resolutions)

Ordinary Resolution

13) to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

14) to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

15) to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified; and

16) that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days' notice.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 60,230,227 248 35,588 2. 59,963,812 182,644 119,607 3. 60,047,313 162,776 55,974 4. 60,238,413 248 27,402 5. 60,104,393 87,602 74,068 6. 60,099,617 102,469 63,977 7. 60,079,007 90,180 96,876 8. 60,068,811 123,880 73,372 9. 60,111,384 83,600 71,079 10. 60,137,775 63,618 64,670 11. 60,127,503 78,647 59,913 12. 60,176,902 32,387 56,774

Special resolutions:

13. 60,031,977 51,328 182,758 14. 59,891,969 163,461 210,633 15. 60,038,772 158,328 68,963 16. 59,204,622 1,014,489 46,952

The resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 193,449,473 ordinary shares in circulation and 2,217,261 shares in treasury. 31% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/edinburgh

Board Succession

The Company confirms that as already announced Sir Nigel Wicks, who had served on the Board since 2005 retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and that Victoria Hastings has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

25 July 2019