Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 25
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Result
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 July 2019 shareholders approved the following resolutions:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1) to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019;
2) to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;
3) to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2019;
4) to declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares;
5) to re-elect Glen Suarez as a Director of the Company;
6) to elect Steve Baldwin as a Director of the Company;
7) to re-elect Victoria Hastings as a Director of the Company;
8) to re-elect Gordon McQueen as a Director of the Company;
9) to re-elect Maxwell Ward as a Director of the Company;
10) to elect Elisabeth Stheeman as a Director of the Company;
11) to appoint PricewaterhouseCooper LLP as Auditor;
12) to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor;
Special Business (please refer to the Notice of Meeting for the full text of the resolutions)
Ordinary Resolution
13) to authorise the Directors to allot securities;
Special Resolutions
14) to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;
15) to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified; and
16) that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days' notice.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
Ordinary resolutions:
|1.
|60,230,227
|248
|35,588
|2.
|59,963,812
|182,644
|119,607
|3.
|60,047,313
|162,776
|55,974
|4.
|60,238,413
|248
|27,402
|5.
|60,104,393
|87,602
|74,068
|6.
|60,099,617
|102,469
|63,977
|7.
|60,079,007
|90,180
|96,876
|8.
|60,068,811
|123,880
|73,372
|9.
|60,111,384
|83,600
|71,079
|10.
|60,137,775
|63,618
|64,670
|11.
|60,127,503
|78,647
|59,913
|12.
|60,176,902
|32,387
|56,774
Special resolutions:
|13.
|60,031,977
|51,328
|182,758
|14.
|59,891,969
|163,461
|210,633
|15.
|60,038,772
|158,328
|68,963
|16.
|59,204,622
|1,014,489
|46,952
The resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 193,449,473 ordinary shares in circulation and 2,217,261 shares in treasury. 31% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at:
www.invesco.co.uk/edinburgh
Board Succession
The Company confirms that as already announced Sir Nigel Wicks, who had served on the Board since 2005 retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and that Victoria Hastings has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
25 July 2019