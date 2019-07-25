The global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005351/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mobile power generation equipment rentals market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market size is the increasing demand for emergency power during natural disasters. There is a dramatic increase in unpredictable natural disasters and weather events over the years, due to the severe effects of global warming. Such disaster leads to grid failure that results in power outages in the affected region. These situations increase the demand for mobile power generation systems as they provide emergency power to various facilities. Thus, the growing demand for emergency power due to natural disasters is expected to drive the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of mobile power plants for rural electrification will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global mobile power generation equipment rentals market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: Growing Adoption of Mobile Power Plants for Rural Electrification

Electricity is one of the most critical requirements for the development of a nation. While developed nations are fully electrified, developing and under-developed countries lack consistent electricity supply, particularly in the rural regions. Governments are increasingly making efforts to electrify rural regions. These efforts will increase the demand for mobile power generation systems and drive the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of mobile power plants for rural electrification, other factors such as the increasing number of power purchase agreements, and the growing shift toward gas generators will have a significant impact on the mobile power generation equipment rentals market worth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market size by product (generator, and turbine), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the mobile power generation equipment rentals market in 2018, followed by Europe, MEA, APAC, and South America respectively. The mobile power generation equipment rentals market report identifies factors such as the requirement for emergency power during natural disasters and the increased demand for temporary power from the oil and gas industry to account for the market dominance of North America over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005351/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com