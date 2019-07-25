Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has acquired RiskFirst, a leading FinTech company providing risk analytic solutions for the asset management and pension fund communities. The acquisition positions Moody's Analytics to extend its range of market-leading risk solutions to the institutional buy-side.

RiskFirst's award-winning PFaroe platform is a leading risk solution for U.S. and U.K. defined benefit pension markets, supporting over 3,000 plans and more than $1.4 trillion in assets. RiskFirst also offers innovative solutions for the institutional investment market, including endowments, foundations and asset managers.

"RiskFirst sits at the heart of the buy-side and asset owner ecosystem and is known for its specialized expertise and high-quality products," said Mark Almeida, President of Moody's Analytics. "Adding RiskFirst's platform to Moody's Analytics' product offering creates significant opportunities for growth and demonstrates our commitment to extend our reach and capabilities to the buy-side and asset owner community."

Asset owners are increasingly seeking more sophisticated risk solutions, supported by advanced technology and analytics, to address growing financial management, funding and capital management challenges. This acquisition creates opportunities to extend the analytical capabilities of RiskFirst's platform and to develop new solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

"Combining Moody's Analytics scale, reach and capabilities with RiskFirst's leading solutions and extensive customer base creates a strong value proposition for buy-side institutions and asset owners," said Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst. "This deal will enhance our capabilities while building on what has made RiskFirst successful: a sophisticated, technically excellent product combined with superior service and support."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Moody's expects the acquisition of RiskFirst to be accretive to earnings per share on a GAAP basis in 2022. On an adjusted EPS basis, which excludes purchase price amortization, the transaction is expected to be accretive in 2021. RiskFirst generated £16.5 million of revenue in 2018. The transaction was funded with offshore cash on hand.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

